Democrats encourage Wiltonians to ‘stand up for what they believe in’

Following the presidential election, members of the Wilton community approached the Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) to get involved in issues they were concerned about.

“A lot of people were upset, depressed, but motivated to get involved in different areas that were identified during the campaign,” DTC Communications Chair Bob Carney told The Bulletin on Monday.

“They include all the obvious ones that people have been worried about, like immigration, civil liberties, health care, environment, climate change, and gun safety.”

With a lot of interest in these issues, Carney said, he believes there will be “a lot of activity” among community members.

“I think the election kind of put the fear of God into people — Independents, Democrats, and I think some Republicans as well,” he said.

In addition to regular business, the DTC will organize volunteers for several post-election initiatives surrounding these issues during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road.

“There are some people who have been involved in these areas who will take the lead, and there will be groups of people who will gravitate toward issues they’re most interested in,” said Carney.

“You might have small groups working on these things, then reporting back to the DTC about what they’re doing.”

Carney said the DTC’s December and January meetings were “really well attended,” with people “anxious to get involved.”

In response, said Carney, DTC Chair Deborah McFadden put out the word that “if you’re upset by the election, if you’re worried, come get involved.”

“That process has begun and people are starting to organize around issues,” he said.

It’s been only a couple of months, so organizing will take a while, said Carney, but anyone from the community is welcome to get involved.

“For the most part, these are Democrats, but I’m sure there were a number of people who consider themselves Independents at those two meetings,” he said.

“A lot of organizing” will take place at the Feb. 7 meeting, said Carney, during which “we’ll make sure we know what groups everybody’s in and assign captains or leaders to each of those groups.”

Carney said the post-election initiative efforts among community members is “really organic.”

“It’s people wanting to get involved,” said Carney. “I think after the election, all of us just said, ‘You know what? We can’t just complain — we’ve got to work. I can’t be complaining about what’s going on if I’m not involved myself.’”

After the election, Carney said, he expressed his worry about what Donald Trump had said about Muslims during his campaign to a Republican friend, who told him, “Don’t worry. That was just stuff he said to get elected.”

However, Carney said, “as of Friday, we know very well that that’s not true.”

“That just underscores how important it is for people with the values of this town — which are different from those values that have been espoused so far from the administration — to get involved and stand up for what they believe in,” said Carney.