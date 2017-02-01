Police Log: Failure to appear, car accident, ticket response failure

Failure to appear on vehicle charges

A 47-year-old Ridgefield man turned himself in to police Jan. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police said Joseph Forman, of 773 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, was released on $495 bond with a court appearance the same day.

Police said his original charges were operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone from July 2016.

Accident near high school

A 27-year-old Olcott Way resident was involved in an accident on Danbury Road near Wilton High School Jan. 29.

Police said Mackenzie Rybicki was traveling northbound at 6:30 p.m. on Danbury Road near Wilton High School, when her car crossed over into the southbound lane, and ran off the roadway onto the grass. It came to a stop in the woods near the Wilton High School parking lot.

The driver was sent to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation. She was charged with reckless driving with a court date of Feb. 9.

Failure to respond to marijuana ticket

A 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged Jan. 26 with failure to respond on an original charge of possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, for which a ticket was given.

Ricky Delacruz, of 440A Trumbull Avenue in Bridgeport, was picked up from Norwalk Superior Court on a warrant originating from a marijuana ticket last May. He was released on $250 bond with a court date the same day.

The Wilton Police Department responded to a case of a restraining order and had no other cases of domestic verbal incidents or violence during the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31.