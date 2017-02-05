Honoring loved ones, helping visiting nurse agency

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County offers a program that honors loved ones this Valentine’s Day through the agency’s Gift from the Heart program.

Members of the community are invited to make a Valentine’s Day donation to the nursing agency in honor or in memory of a cherished person in their lives.

The nonprofit agency will then send that special person, or anyone designated, a Valentine card with a loving sentiment that acknowledges the gift — in time for Valentine’s Day.

The agency will also enclose a hand-crafted paper heart that is made of 100% recycled cotton and is embedded with 12 varieties of wildflower seeds.

If planted in the garden, it will bloom year after year in memory or in honor of a loved one.

To give a Gift from the Heart and contribute to the work of the agency, call 203-834-6341, ext. 305, or visit visitingnurse.net.