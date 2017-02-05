Fire prevention poster winners get awards

The Wilton Fire Department has congratulated the local winners of the Connecticut Fire Prevention Poster Contest with the theme Fire Prevention — Everyone/Everyday.

At an awards ceremony on Jan. 26, Martha Malloy and Annabelle Savarese received first place in the fourth and fifth grades, respectively. Runners up were Saanvi Kakarlapudi for the fourth grade and Nila Thirumal Kumaran for the fifth.

Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso presented the award certificates to the winners. Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 President David Chaloux presented Visa gift cards, $100 for first place, and $50 for runners up to winners.

The contest’s purpose is to promote awareness among children and adults of fire prevention responsibilities. Last year, approximately 30,000 entries were submitted throughout the state. The annual statewide competition for fourth and fifth graders began Oct. 1, and is run by elementary school teachers in cooperation with the contest sponsors, the Connecticut Fire Marshals’ Association, the office of the state fire marshal, Connecticut Fire Chiefs’ Association, State Board of Education and the Connecticut FAIR Plan (representing the insurance industry).

The first-place posters on the local level will be submitted to the county‐wide competition, the winners of which are considered for first place in the state.