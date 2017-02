The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing the start of a utility upgrade project on the Newtown Turnpike bridge over the Merritt Parkway in Westport.

The utility contractor plans to have a possible nighttime closure of the northbound and southbound lanes near Exit 41 for a duration of 20 minutes on or about Feb. 5, weather permitting.

For more information, visit ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=589874.