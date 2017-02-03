Editorial: Thy neighbor

After a painfully divisive national election there have come presidential orders that have been stunning in their rapid and biting delivery. This has left some people gratified and others suffering salt in a still-open wound.

Festering sentiments remain. You can hear remarks, made quietly and carefully, at lunch tables, in locker rooms, and other places where people gather.

Into this breach step Wilton’s religious leaders with an effort to bring a community together. Thank goodness, for there has been no effort from our capital to “heal a divided nation.”

Clergy members play a special role in our society. They are our moral leaders. The best help us to be our best selves. This is no easy task, for sure, for them or for us.

To help us all, Wilton’s clergy leaders will present an interfaith prayer and solidarity service on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at Wilton Presbyterian Church. (See story on page 1A.) For sure, not all of us are churchgoing folk, and some of us follow no faith in particular. But that does not mean we do not — or should not — lead our lives according to the basic tenets of the faiths represented here in town — Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Mormon.

The service is being presented now to bring us together before we can be torn further apart, and to remind us of our common human bond. We do not have to agree with one another. But we must not let our differences drive our existence.

Whether or not God or faith drives your personal spirituality, whether you find this a time of darkness or light, we should embrace this opportunity to come together, to pause, reflect, and reach out to one another, following the lead of our clergy.