What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 8:

• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.

• Watercolor at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 11:30.

• Library Readers at Wilton Library, from noon to 1:30.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Free Downloads: Magazines at Wilton Library, from 1 to 2:30.

• Bringing Your Photo Album into the Digital Age at Wilton Library, from 4:30 to 6.

• Cookie Mix in a Mason Jar for Teens at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.