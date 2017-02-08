What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 8:
• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.
• Watercolor at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 11:30.
• Library Readers at Wilton Library, from noon to 1:30.
• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.
• Free Downloads: Magazines at Wilton Library, from 1 to 2:30.
• Bringing Your Photo Album into the Digital Age at Wilton Library, from 4:30 to 6.
• Cookie Mix in a Mason Jar for Teens at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.