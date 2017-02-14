What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 14:

• Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s Diner at 9.

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Oil/Acrylic at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Studio Knitting at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

• Basic Microsoft PowerPoint at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3.

• Sound Explorers at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Embroider an Apron at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

• Basic Microsoft PowerPoint at Wilton Library, from 6:30 to 7:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.