What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 13:
• Coffee and Clay at Wilton Senior Center at 9:30.
• Line Dance Fusion at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.
• Create Valentine’s Day Cards at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.
• Sign, Say and Play at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:45.
• Nature’s Sketchbook at Wilton Senior Center at 11:30.
• Movie at Wilton Senior Center at noon.
• Encore Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1.
• Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters at Wilton Library, from 1 to 2:30.
• 3D Designing Series for Teens at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.
• Ready Readers at Wilton Library, from 4:15 to 5.
• Stay at Home in Wilton: National Village Gathering Watch Party at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.