What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 7:

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Oil/Acrylic at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Embroider a Valentine’s Apron at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Garden Club Lunch and Activity at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Five Crowns at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

• Sound Explorers at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Things You Must Know About Getting into College at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

• Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group at Wilton Library, from 6 to 8.

