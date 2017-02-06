What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 6, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 6:

• Coffee and Clay at Wilton Senior Center at 9:30.

• Line Dance Fusion at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.

• Decoupage a Serving Plate at Wilton Library, from 11 to 12:30.

• Sign, Say and Play at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:45.

• Nature’s Sketchbook at Wilton Senior Center at 11:30.

• Movie at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Play Reading at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Encore Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters at Wilton Library, from 1 to 2:30.

• 3D Designing Series for Teens at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.

• Ready Readers at Wilton Library, from 4:15 to 5.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

