What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 4:

• Llama Llama Pajama Party at Wilton Library, from 10 to 10:30.

• Minecraft Club at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• New Life for Old Videos at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Create Valentine’s Cards at Wilton Library, from noon to 2.

• Take Your Child to the Library and See Living Dragons! at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3.

• Mother and Daughter Book Club at Wilton Library, from 3 to 4.

• Hot & Cool Jazz: Amina Figarova Sextet at Wilton Library, from 7:30 to 9.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.