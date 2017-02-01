Fire chief talks fire safety

In a continuing series of programs hosted by Cannon Grange, Wilton Fire Chief Ronald Kanterman will present a program on Fire Safety Issues on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The talk is part of the grange’s Living Well series and is open to all members of the public.

Kanterman will address the steps people can follow to ensure a fire-safe home and community. He will talk about the activities fire department personnel engage in to support the town, their interaction with other town agencies, and how the fire commission functions. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

The grange is at 25 Cannon Road, and parking is available there and at the Cannondale railroad station.

For upcoming programs in the series, visit cannongrange.org or call 203-762-1900.