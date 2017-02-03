What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 3, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 3:

• Feldenkrais at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Jewelry Workshop at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Fun with Lynn Lewis at Wilton Library, from 11 to noon.

• Embroider or Monogram It! at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.

• Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Intermediate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1:30.

• Free Senior Swim at Wilton Family Y, from 1:30 to 3.

• Cupcake Club at Wilton Library, from 4 to 4:45.

• Perspectives: The Work of Four Female Artists Exhibition and Reception at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

