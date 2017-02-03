What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Feb. 3:
• Feldenkrais at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Jewelry Workshop at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Fun with Lynn Lewis at Wilton Library, from 11 to noon.
• Embroider or Monogram It! at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.
• Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.
• Intermediate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1:30.
• Free Senior Swim at Wilton Family Y, from 1:30 to 3.
• Cupcake Club at Wilton Library, from 4 to 4:45.
• Perspectives: The Work of Four Female Artists Exhibition and Reception at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.