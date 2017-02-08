Wilton Bulletin

Valentine’s Day chocolates

By Wilton Bulletin on February 8, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Wilton Historical Society will present chocolate-making workshops for children and adults on Saturday, Feb. 11, at its complex at 224 Danbury Road.

In the late morning, from 11 to noon, it’s making Valentine’s Day chocolates, a program for the younger set, and from 3 to 4, it’s the Sweets for Sweethearts workshop for adults.

The children’s workshop is open to kindergarteners through eighth graders. The program includes making chocolates using molds and a decorated box to put them in.

Fees for members are $10 per person, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15, maximum $35 per family. Registration is required; email info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

While adults are making professional-looking molded chocolates, prosecco and other beverages will be served. Candies will be made from artisanal chocolate. Toppings and mix-ins such as pink Himalayan Sea Salt and lavender are included, and a variety of mold shapes will be used. Materials will be provided to make a decorative bag for gift giving.

Registration is required for this workshop, too. The fees are $20 for members; $25 for non-members.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Arts council call for photographers
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress