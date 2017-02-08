Wilton Historical Society will present chocolate-making workshops for children and adults on Saturday, Feb. 11, at its complex at 224 Danbury Road.

In the late morning, from 11 to noon, it’s making Valentine’s Day chocolates, a program for the younger set, and from 3 to 4, it’s the Sweets for Sweethearts workshop for adults.

The children’s workshop is open to kindergarteners through eighth graders. The program includes making chocolates using molds and a decorated box to put them in.

Fees for members are $10 per person, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15, maximum $35 per family. Registration is required; email info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

While adults are making professional-looking molded chocolates, prosecco and other beverages will be served. Candies will be made from artisanal chocolate. Toppings and mix-ins such as pink Himalayan Sea Salt and lavender are included, and a variety of mold shapes will be used. Materials will be provided to make a decorative bag for gift giving.

Registration is required for this workshop, too. The fees are $20 for members; $25 for non-members.