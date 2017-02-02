Wilton Bulletin

Jazz sextet returns to library

By Wilton Bulletin on February 2, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

 

Original music will be the playlist when The Amina Figarova Sextet performs in a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is the sextet’s second appearance on the Brubeck stage, having last been here in 2013. Composer and pianist Amina Figarova has toured extensively concentrating on an all-original repertoire for more than 20 years. The sextet has been heard from the main stage of the Newport Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. It also has performed in Chicago, Detroit, Paris, Amsterdam, and New York.

In addition to Figarova on piano, the sextet members include Marc Mommaas on tenor sax, Alex Pope Norris on trumpet, her husband Bart Platteau on flutes, Yasushi Nakamura on bass, and Darrell Green on drums.

An informal reception follows the concert where CDs will be available for purchase. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person for the concert. Advance registration is strongly suggested; visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 2 Next Post View from Glen Hill: Intended — or unintended — consequences
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress