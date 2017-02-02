Jazz sextet returns to library

Original music will be the playlist when The Amina Figarova Sextet performs in a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is the sextet’s second appearance on the Brubeck stage, having last been here in 2013. Composer and pianist Amina Figarova has toured extensively concentrating on an all-original repertoire for more than 20 years. The sextet has been heard from the main stage of the Newport Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. It also has performed in Chicago, Detroit, Paris, Amsterdam, and New York.

In addition to Figarova on piano, the sextet members include Marc Mommaas on tenor sax, Alex Pope Norris on trumpet, her husband Bart Platteau on flutes, Yasushi Nakamura on bass, and Darrell Green on drums.

An informal reception follows the concert where CDs will be available for purchase. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person for the concert. Advance registration is strongly suggested; visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.