Al Alper to offer seminar

Al Alper, author of several books on cyber-security and related topics, will speak for the next installment of a series with partners Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce when the library presents his seminar, Cyber Sick-urity, Living in a Connected World.

This seminar by Alper, owner and founder of Absolute Logic, Inc., is set for Feb. 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The check-in time is 8 a.m.

Alper will discuss the state of threats today, the economies that drive its growth, the risks it presents to a business and simple steps a business owner can take to minimize their exposure.

Attendees will be given free PII training for them and their employees/team/staff.

The seminar is free. RSVPs are welcome at 203-762-0567.