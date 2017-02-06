Station Place set to open soon

A long-awaited 30-unit apartment building at 31 Old Danbury Road that reserves 30% of its units as affordable is set to open this month.

Station Place, near the Wilton train station, has been under construction since a building permit was issued a year ago.

The developer, Patrick Downend, has been inundated with requests for one-bedroom affordable apartments, in particular, said Casey Healy, attorney for the project.

Healy spoke about the project during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Jan. 23.

“In less than two days, there were 48 requests for the single-bedroom units,” said Healy, who asked for and received a new balance plan from the commission for how many of the affordable units can be one-bedroom.

Originally, two of the one-bedroom units were designated as affordable. Now there will be three.

There are six two-bedroom units that are reserved for affordable, Healy said.

One-bedroom units tend to be more popular among those looking for an affordable apartment because they are less expensive than the two-bedroom units, said Town Planner Bob Nerney.

It shows the high interest in affordable living in Wilton.

The apartment building is the latest to be built in town in several years. It is by no means the largest. Avalon built 100 units in 2011 on Danbury Road.

The construction marks another step in a long process to add more affordable housing in Wilton.

Half the affordable units in any development in Wilton must be accessible to someone making 80% of Connecticut’s median income, which is $51,200 as of 2015, when the project was approved. The second half must be accessible to someone making 60% of the median income, which is $38,400.

Downend, who could not be reached for comment on his actual monthly rent plans, bought the one-acre lot on Old Danbury Road from the town for $933,000. The town still owns three more acres of land near the site, which could be rezoned and developed in the future.

Healy did not return an email seeking comment.