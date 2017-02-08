Arts council call for photographers

The Wilton Arts Council has put out a formal call for photographers to take part in its 19th annual photography show, Focus ’17, which will take place March 4-30 at Wilton Library.

Photographers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The photographs will be judged in three categories: adult (professional and amateur combined), high school students, and youth photographers.

Photos may be dropped off at the library on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 to 4 and on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1:30 to 4.

Photos may be created digitally or through the use of traditional film. Photographers may alter the images digitally or through dark room procedures. There are no limits as to maximum size but the frame must be at least eight-by-ten inches and wired. Photographers are allowed to submit up to two photos.

Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for best of show (which is open to all); first through fifth places in the adult division; and first, second and third place in each of the high school and youth divisions. Ribbons will also be presented for honorable mention in each of the divisions.

Judges for the photos are Daryl Hawk, professional photographer; David Pressler, Connecticut photographer, artist and designer; and Lisa Schneider, winner of Focus ’16 Best of Show.

A reception will be held on Friday, March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library. The reception is open to the public. Photos will be for sale throughout the exhibit unless otherwise designated, and the library will receive a 20% commission on the sale price of each photograph sold.

Entry forms with complete details are available at wiltonarts.org. Questions may be directed by email to focus-wac@wiltonarts.org or by calling Beth Schat at 203-834-9986.