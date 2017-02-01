Wilton to host a conference for educators

The Wilton Public School District, in partnership with Cooperative Educational Services, will host a professional learning conference focused on innovation in Cider Mill’s Library Learning Commons on Thursday, Feb. 2.

More than 50 educators from across the region are expected to participate in the conference, Superintendent Kevin Smith said at the Wilton Board of Education’s Jan. 26 meeting.

“Educators are going to participate in sessions on utilizing various instructional tools and experiences that are embedded in our Library Learning Commons curriculum,” he said.

“We are excited to host this event.”