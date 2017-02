On Wednesday. Feb. 1, State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) stops by to talk issues facing Connecticut and his take on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Later, Josh and Kate review some of the week’s news, including U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy trying to reunite refugee family in Milford, missing meeting minutes in Shelton and more. Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.