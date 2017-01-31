Police investigate alleged threat at high school

Police have an open investigation into a possible threat made at Wilton High School Jan. 23.

Police would not say whether it was a bomb threat or some other type of threat.

“The police department has been working closely with the Wilton High School administration to ensure a safe environment for students and staff,” Lt. Robert Cipolla said in a statement. “The safety of the schools in our Wilton community is always a priority of the police department. In light of this investigation the department has increased their presence and visibility in the area.”

Further, “The high school has proactively taken administrative steps to ensure a safe environment. In addition, the Wilton Police Department continues an investigation into whether probable cause exists for criminal charges. Finally, the Wilton Police Department reiterates that the student being investigated does not pose a direct threat to the school at the present time,” the police said in a statement.

There was some information circulating Monday, Jan. 30, about a potential threat to the school by a current student, according to the school’s principal, Dr. Robert W. O’Donnell, who sent an email to parents Monday.

“I am directly overseeing this situation and am collaborating with the Wilton Police Department and our Safe School Climate Coordinator to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” he said in the email. “Our assessment of the matter is that the student does not pose a direct threat to the school community. We are handling the matter in accordance with Wilton Public Schools policy and the student has not been in school since the middle of last week. Please rest assured that we are closely monitoring this matter and are proactively ensuring the safety of our school community.”