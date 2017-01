With up to three inches of snow forecast for today, a number of activities have been canceled.

After dismissing early, all after-school activities are canceled.

Tonight’s Technology Class, scheduled for 6:30 at Wilton Library, has been canceled.

Tonight’s Tri-board meeting among the Boards of Selectmen, Finance, and Education is canceled.

There are no power outages in Wilton and Metro-North reports the New Haven and Danbury branch lines are running with “good service”