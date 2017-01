Capt. John Lynch will be Wilton’s next chief of police. The Wilton Police Department made the announcement this morning, Jan. 31. He will take over April 3, following the retirement of Chief Robert Crosby.

Crosby, who has served as chief since Sept. 22, 2015, announced his plans to retire on Jan. 11.

Lynch has been with the Wilton Police Department since September 1985 and was promoted to captain on Dec. 1, 2009.

More information to come.