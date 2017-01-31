Wilton Bulletin

Snow today — up to three inches possible

By Wilton Bulletin on January 31, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory this morning that is in effect until 6 this evening, Jan. 31.

Snow began to fall lightly around 10:30 this morning, and a total accumulation of one to three inches is expected as a large storm that stretches back to Ohio makes its way east. Untreated roads may be slippery, making driving difficult.

The forecast for today is a high near 30 with wind chill values between 20 and 25. Winds will be from the south around 8 mph, changing to the northeast in the afternoon.

There is a 30% chance of snow tonight, mainly before 9. The temperature will remain steady, around 31.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 42, but winds of 10 to 17 mph will make it feel between 20 and 30. There could be gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Parking spaces and doggie drop-offs Next Post Letter: Holiday Greens Sale a big success at Ambler Farm
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress