Snow today — up to three inches possible

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory this morning that is in effect until 6 this evening, Jan. 31.

Snow began to fall lightly around 10:30 this morning, and a total accumulation of one to three inches is expected as a large storm that stretches back to Ohio makes its way east. Untreated roads may be slippery, making driving difficult.

The forecast for today is a high near 30 with wind chill values between 20 and 25. Winds will be from the south around 8 mph, changing to the northeast in the afternoon.

There is a 30% chance of snow tonight, mainly before 9. The temperature will remain steady, around 31.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 42, but winds of 10 to 17 mph will make it feel between 20 and 30. There could be gusts as high as 29 mph.