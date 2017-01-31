Wilton Y gymnasts shine at Trumbull Qualifier

The Wilton YMCA Gymnastics Team competed in the Trumbull Qualifier on Sunday. Short and sweet, the meet provided an opportunity for girls to practice their competition skills with great coaching and camaraderie.

Level 3

In Level 3, Jennifer Von Bartheld performed well on all four events, scoring 9.15 on bars (third), 9.2 on beam (fourth), 9.25 on vault (fifth) and 9.0 on floor, to finish third in the all-round.

Kaelyn Talisse placed fourth on vault with a 9.3 and placed fifth on beam with 9.15. Cailyn Cruickshank placed fifth on floor with a score of 9.2 and scored 9.0 on beam. Ella Mancuso placed fifth on vault with a score of 9.25.

Rounding out the strong performances on vault were Mckayla Iacoponi (9.05), Taegan Stengrun (9.0) and Isabella Silverstein (9.1).

Level 4

In Level 4, the Wilton girls dominated on beam, with Gemma Huck taking first (9.25), Isabella Giordano placing second (9.2) and Alyssa Smeriglio finishing third (9.15). Huck rounded off her meet with scores of 9.0 on floor (second) and vault, while Giordano also took fifth on bars, and Smeriglio took fifth on floor.

Alyssa Mariani placed fifth on floor, and Samantha Bauer took fifth place on beam.

Level 5

In Level 5, multiple team injuries led to a small playing field in the first session. Donna Stepnowsky stepped up to take third on vault with 9.25, and also placed fourth on floor.

In the second session, Michaela Kane took second in the all-around, while Ava Walker was third and Nika Sibley fourth. Kane took first on bars, second on vault (9.0) and third on beam and floor.

Walker took home first on beam, third on vault and bars, and fourth on floor, and Sibley was second on floor and fourth on vault, bars and beam.

Level 6

In Level 6, Emily D’Onofrio had her game face on, taking second on vault (9.2), bars (9.0) and beam (9.2), while scoring 9.05 on floor and placing second in the all-around.

Isabella Jureller claimed first on vault with 9.3 and fourth on floor with 9.15. Jenna Smeriglio scored 9.05 (fifth) on beam and 9.0 on floor.

Level 7

In Level 7, Sarah Cross captured the all-around title with first place on bars (9.1) and beam (9.45), second on floor (9.4) and a 9.2 on vault.

Olivia Mannino placed fifth in the all-around with 9.0 on beam (fourth), 9.1 on vault, and fifth on bars. Emma Daugherty placed third on floor (9.3) and scored 9.2 on vault.

Mia Karlehag placed first on floor with 9.5, and scored 9.15 on vault. Sarah Collias rounded out the evening with 9.3 on vault.

Southington Qualifier

The Y gymnasts also competed at Southington Qualifier on Jan.15. With more than 160 athletes competing, the Wilton girls showed strong team spirit and pride.

Level 3

In Level 3, Jennifer Von Bartheld scored 9.4 on bars (second), 9.1 on beam (fourth) and 9.65 on floor (fifth), while placing second in the all-around.

Kaelyn Talisse scored 9.3 on vault (tied for second), 9.1 on bars and an incredible 9.9 on floor (first), and placed fifth in the all-around.

Geneva Southworth scored 9.0 on beam and 9.55 on floor. Mckayla Iacoponi scored 9.3 on vault (tied for second), Ella Mancuso scored 9.0 on floor and Cailyn Cruickshank scored 9.75 on floor (fourth).

Isabella Silverstein scored 9.25 on vault (third) and 9.15 on floor. Teagan Stengrim scored 9.3 on floor and Sofia Vetti scored 9.05 on vault. Madelyn Mosquera scored 9.05 on beam and 9.45 on floor. Fiona Walsh scored 9.05 on floor.

Level 4

In Level 4, Alyssa Smeriglio scored 9.25 on beam (second place) and 9.5 on floor, and placed fourth on bars, and finished as the all-around champion.

On floor, Alyssa Mariani scored 9.55, Ella Arghirescu scored 9.25, Isabella Giordano scored 9.3, and Gemma Huck scored 9.4 and placed fifth on beam. Simona Gheorge and Samantha Bauer each scored 9.05 on floor.

Level 5

In Level 5, Ashley Umhoefer scored 9.7 on floor (second), placed second on beam, fourth on vault, tied for fourth on bars and earned the second highest all-around score.

Kaylie Berghaus scored 9.4 on floor (fourth), placed second on bars and was fifth in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky scored 9.05 on floor and placed fourth on beam. Sofia Blessing scored 9.0 on floor and tied for fourth on bars, and Chloe Jureller scored 9.65 on floor (third) and placed fifth on vault.

Level 6

In Level 6, Emily D’Onofrio scored 9.3 on beam (first), placed third in bars and fourth in the all-around. Isabella Jureller placed fifth on beam. Emma Daugterty scored 9.0 on vault (second) and Katie Walsh placed fourth on vault.

Level 7

In Level 7, Sarah Cross performed an amazing perfect 10 routine on floor (first place) and placed second on beam, third on bars, fourth on vault and second in the all-around.

Mia Karlehag scored 9.6 on floor (second), and placed second on bars, third on beam and vault, and third in the all-around.