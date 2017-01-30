Wilton Bulletin

Wrestling: Forland wins fourth straight FAA title

FAA wrestling

Greens Farms Academy senior Hans Forland of Wilton (left) and junior Sam Stuart of Westport (right) both went undefeated at the Fairchester Athletic Association wrestling championships last Saturday at GFA.

Hans Forland of Wilton, a senior at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, won his fourth straight league title at last Saturday’s Fairchester Athletic Association’s wrestling championships, held at Greens Farms.

Forland went 4-0 on the day against opponents from Brunswick, Rye Country Day, Hamden Hall and Hopkins to win the 120-pound weight division for the second year in a row.

Sam Stuart of Westport, a junior, also repeated as FAA champ, going undefeated at 106 pounds.

The two won their titles the day after GFA lost the inaugural ‘Town Crown’ to cross-city Staples, 63-18.

Winners for GFA in the exhibition match were Stuart (pin at 1:59) Forland (pin at 1:08) and Nick Attai of Bridgeport) at 126 pounds (by forfeit).

