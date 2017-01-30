Wrestling: Forland wins fourth straight FAA title

Hans Forland of Wilton, a senior at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, won his fourth straight league title at last Saturday’s Fairchester Athletic Association’s wrestling championships, held at Greens Farms.

Forland went 4-0 on the day against opponents from Brunswick, Rye Country Day, Hamden Hall and Hopkins to win the 120-pound weight division for the second year in a row.

Sam Stuart of Westport, a junior, also repeated as FAA champ, going undefeated at 106 pounds.

The two won their titles the day after GFA lost the inaugural ‘Town Crown’ to cross-city Staples, 63-18.

Winners for GFA in the exhibition match were Stuart (pin at 1:59) Forland (pin at 1:08) and Nick Attai of Bridgeport) at 126 pounds (by forfeit).