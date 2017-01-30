Obituary: Genevieve Saunders, 91

Genevieve May Cowham Saunders, age 91, passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, at the Universal Health Care facility in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. She was born May 5, 1925, to the late Richard and Bertha Simpson Cowham.

She was married to Arthur Saunders, who predeceased her in 1987, and was also predeceased by a sister, Joyce Carvutto, and a brother, Thomas Cowham. She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Robert) Vadas, and nieces and nephews.

She was born, raised and lived in Cannondale section of Wilton, Conn., until moving to Fuquay-Varina in 1996. She was a long-time secretary at the Pederson Golf Manufacturing Company in Wilton and later worked part-time as the early A.M. open-up-person for the Wilton YMCA. She also worked at a telephone answering service in Ridgefield, Conn. She was a member and active in both the Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church and Cannon Grange #152. After moving to North Carolina she joined the Kipling United Methodist Church where she became active and was a member of their Senior Group.

She was interred next to her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bouton Funeral Home, Georgetown, Conn.