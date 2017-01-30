Obituary: Elizabeth Knipp Eason, 101

Elizabeth Knipp Eason died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2017 at 101 years old. She was born on Nov. 21, 1915, in Baltimore, Md. to Dr. Harry Edward Knipp and Eunice Sibley Knipp. “Nippy” was lovingly married for 56 years to John Walter Eason, who died in 1996. She lived in New Canaan, Conn., from 1965 until 2013, when she moved to The Greens at Cannondale in Wilton.

Elizabeth graduated from Goucher College in Baltimore, where she was an Education major, Psychology minor and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma fraternity. She taught at Calvert School in Baltimore and for many years in its renowned International Home Instruction Program. She was a talented watercolor artist, avid gardener, and member of Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church. She was an active member of the New Canaan community, serving with the Nature Center, the New Canaan Sewing Group, and St. Elizabeth’s Guild. She was a long-time member of the New Canaan Country Club. Nippy will be remembered for her grace, radiant personality, kindness and ever youthful attitude.

Elizabeth is survived by sons Kirk Eason (Dagny) of Wilton, Conn., Bruce Eason (Cynthia) of Greenville, S.C., and son-in-law, Charles Evans Jr. of Cambridge, Md. She was predeceased by her daughter, Stephanie Eason Evans, in 2002. She is also survived by grandchildren Griff Evans (Debbie) of Chester, Md.; Lisa Evans Weinwurm (Walt) of Jefferson, Ga.; Johnny Eason of San Francisco; Wendy Eason Doughty (Dave) of Bozeman, Mont.; Cassie Eason Parker (Dave) of Greenville; Kirk Eason (Melissa) of Tampa, Fla.; and Kristi Eason Benjenk (Jeff) of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; and great-grandchildren Grace and Charles Evans III, Taylor and Lauren Parker, Grace Eason, and Emma Benjenk.

The memorial service will be conducted by The Rev. Peter F. Walsh of St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. The service will be preceded by a private burial for family in the St. Mark’s Columbarium. The family will receive friends in the church library following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, Susan G. Komen for The Cure, St. Mark’s Church (New Canaan), or a charity of one’s choosing in memory of Elizabeth Eason.

