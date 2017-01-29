Girls basketball: WHS routs Trinity for third win in four days

The Wilton High girls basketball team won its third game in a span of four days on Friday night with a 59-18 romp over Trinity Catholic in Stamford.

The Warriors improved to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the FCIAC.

Emily Breslin had a big game as she led Wilton with 18 points (on 8-for-9 shooting), to go along with three blocked shots, six rebounds and two steals.

Claire Gulbin netted 10 points (including two 3-pointers) and had six rebounds, and Kaitlin Reif had six points.

Scoring four points each were Caroline Sweeny, Emily Tuin and Zoe Rappaport, while Lauren Robertson and Alex Him each had three points.

Rounding out the scoring were Nancy Lynch, Anna Cocoros and Maddie Burke with two points each, and Erica Smith with one point.

Robertson also had a team-high eight rebounds and two steals, while Smith pulled down six rebounds and Him and Meaghan Downey had five rebounds each. Izzy Casiraghi and Rappaport each had four rebounds.

Downey had two steals and two assists. Him had a team-high four assists, while Casiraghi had two assists.

The Crusaders fell to 1-16 with the loss.