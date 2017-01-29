Track: Wilton girls second at divisionals

The Wilton High girls indoor track and field team came up just short of defending its division title on Saturday, as the Warriors finished second at the FCIAC East Division championships in Wilton.

Wilton scored 79 points, finishing 12 points behind Fairfield Ludlowe, but ahead of Brien McMahon (75), New Canaan (67), Darien (59), Norwalk (49), Fairfield Warde (42) and St. Joseph (1).

The Wilton boys scored two points and finished eighth. Darien was the boys division champ with 132 points.

The girls team had two division champs in Morgan McCormick and Anna Rava. McCormick won the 3200 meters with a season-best time of 11:08.72 and Rava took first in the pole vault with a height of 7’6”, which surpassed her previous best by a half foot.

Wilton’s other win came in the 4×225 relay with the team of Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Andreen Reid and Tatum Kelly, in a time of 102:12.9.

In addition to McCormick and Rava, several other Warriors scored points for the team with top-six finishes.

In the running events, Elizabeth Healy was second in the 600 meters (1:49.59), Kelly was fourth in the 45 meters (6.69) and Elizabeth Lynch was fifth in the 3200 (12:38.03).

In the field events, Covadonga Perez Palaez was second in the shot put (32’9.5”), Reid was second in the long jump (14’8”), Meri Santomero was fourth in the high jump (4’6”), Brady Faria was fourth in the shot put (31’1”), and Lacey Eller was sixth in the long jump (13’10.5”).

For the Wilton boys, the scoring came from a sixth-place finish by Andrew Nisco in the 600 meters (1:36.15) and sixth place in the 4×225 relay with the team of Tyler Daher, Cameron Beck, Liam Mannix and James O’Brien (2:01.69).

Complete results for Wilton were:

GIRLS

45 meters — Finals: 4. Tatum Kelly (6.69), Prelims: 8. Lacey Eller (6.92), 17. Claudia Nane (7.29), 20. Bianca Reuter (7.339);

300 — 7. Anna Sherman (48.28), 10. Bianca Reuter (48.78), 12. Ashley Vitarelli (49.31), 18. Molly Ward (50.40);

600 — 2. Elizabeth Healy (1:49.57), 15. Kirsten Perry (2:00.71), 19. Nancy Healy (2:19.40), 20. Julia Morano (2:19.67);

1000 — 11. Nina Mellin (3:27.78), 18. Hannah Bracken (3:50.83), 19. Eliza Snyder (3:55.14), 20. Margaret Fiesel (3:57.31);

1600 — 17. Robin Clasby (6:52.28);

3200 — 1. Morgan McCormick (11:08.72), 5. Elizabeth Lynch (12:38.03), 9. Paula Perez Pelaez (14:22.65);

45 hurdles — Prelims: 7. Meri Santomero (8.41), 24. Kiri Clancy (10.04);

4×225 — 1. Wilton (Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Andreen Reid, Tatum Kelly), 2:12.9;

3×375 — 4. Wilton (Ashley Vitarelli, Julia Vitarelli, Elizabeth Healy, Lily Kealy), 4:08.8;

3×750 — 4. Wilton (Emma Westerholm, Carly Sullivan, Elizabeth Lynch, Margaret Fiesel), 10:35.69;

1500 sprint medley relay — 5. Wilton (Carly Sullivan, Lacey Eller, Lily Kealy, Tatum Kelly), 4:32.88;

High jump — 4. Meri Santomero (4’ 6”);

Pole vault — 1. Anna Rava (7’ 6”);

Long jump — 2. Andreen Reid (14’ 8”), 6. Lacey Eller (13’ 10.5”), 14. Anna Rava (11’ 11”), 21. Alison Wenman (10’ 11.5”);

Shot put — 2. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (32’ 9.5”), 4. Brady Faria (31’ 1”), 17. Aqueelah Muhammad (24’ 1.75:);

BOYS

45 meters — Prelims: 6. Chris Colbert (5.969), 12. Cameron Beck (6.16), 18. Richard Tomasetti (6.24), 19. Tyler Daher (6.27), 25. Grant Jones (6.51);

300 — 10. Andrew Nisco (41.36), 27. Cole Stefan (57.15);

600 — 6. Andrew Nisco (1:36.15), 25. Nicholas Lin (1:57.05), 26. Ryan Carlson (1:59.83), 27. Chris Zhu (2:11.09);

1600 — 15. Carsten Langholm (5:25.94), 17. Sean Cunningham (5:28.34), 20. Nicholas Ivanov (5:53.99);

3200 — 15. Sean Cunningham (11:45.43);

45m hurdles — Prelims: 15. Richard Dineen (8.12), 20. Harrison Jung (8.81);

4×225 — 6. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Cameron Beck, Liam Mannix, James O’Brien), 2:01.69;

Long jump — 10. Ryan Healey (17’ 1”);

Shot put — 10. AJ Pykosz (38’ 0”), 13. Brendan Quinlan (37’ 5”), 19. Trevor Brown (34’ 0.5”), 20. Brandon Hawk (33’ 5.5”).