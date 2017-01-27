Selectmen appoint six

At its meeting on Jan. 23, the Board of Selectmen approved a number of appointments.

Philip Murphy, a communications professional, who works for the medical device startup company ALR Technologies, was named to the Wilton Energy Commission.

Kathie Mandel was named to the Inland Wetlands Commission. A Democrat, she has consulted for the Natural Resources Defense Council and National Audubon Society, and has also held a number of school and civic volunteer positions. In a statement to the board she cited water quality, land use and related concerns to be high on her list of personal interests.

Gil Weatherly, a retired business development executive, and Lori Fusco, a real estate sales and marketing professional, were named to the Historic District Commission.

Although she expressed interest in serving on the Inland Wetlands Commission, the board tapped accountant Eileen Armstrong for a spot on the Wilton Pollution Control Authority. She has volunteered for a number of Wilton organizations, including serving on the board of the Wilton YMCA Wahoos.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice said all appointments comply with minority representation requirements.

The board also confirmed Planning and Zoning Commissioner Andrea Preston as that body’s appointment to the committee studying the future of Schenk’s Island and Merwin Meadows.

Prior to calling Monday’s meeting to order, the selectmen interviewed three candidates for an opening on the Conservation Commission but put off making an appointment until their next meeting.