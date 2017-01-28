Spinelli named Black Belt of the Year

Bulletin reporter Tony Spinelli has been named Black Belt of the Year by the International Saja Hapkido Federation.

Spinelli, 57, a third degree black belt and eligible candidate for fourth degree master belt, will officially receive the award in March during the annual awards banquet of Lion’s Den Martial Arts Association, in North Carolina.

Spinelli writes extensively on Hapkido techniques on Scribd.com and serves as the Northeastern U.S. teacher/director for the ISHF. He has made Hapkido videos for YouTube that have attracted thousands of viewers. His videos have been selected to be part of the curriculum of Israeli Krav Maga on YouTube.

He has studied with Master Chae Bok Rhee, Master Yong Man Lee, Master Hosoo Hwang, and Master Blaine Grissom.