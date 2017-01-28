Wilton Bulletin

Spinelli named Black Belt of the Year

By Wilton Bulletin on January 28, 2017 in Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli

Bulletin reporter Tony Spinelli has been named Black Belt of the Year by the International Saja Hapkido Federation.

Spinelli, 57, a third degree black belt and eligible candidate for fourth degree master belt, will officially receive the award in March during the annual awards banquet of Lion’s Den Martial Arts Association, in North Carolina.

Spinelli writes extensively on Hapkido techniques on Scribd.com and serves as the Northeastern U.S. teacher/director for the ISHF. He has made Hapkido videos for YouTube that have attracted thousands of viewers. His videos have been selected to be part of the curriculum of Israeli Krav Maga on YouTube.

He has studied with Master Chae Bok Rhee, Master Yong Man Lee, Master Hosoo Hwang, and Master Blaine Grissom.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Middlebrook will host interactive Shakespearian workshop Next Post Town receives more than $1,000 in gifts
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress