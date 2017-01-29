Wilton Bulletin

Millstone on February agenda

By Tony Spinelli on January 29, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A proposal to allow a riding stable at 180 Millstone Road, formerly the well-known Millstone Farm, is up for a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission in February.

The meeting at which Millstone Property Holdings LLC will be discussed is set for 7:15 p.m., Feb. 13, at the town hall annex.

Millstone will also have a hearing that evening for a proposal to allow an accessory dwelling unit.

One of Wilton’s last working farms, Millstone Farm went on the market last Sept. 19 for $5.9 million.

Dedicated to sustainable agriculture, the 71.05-acre farm has served as an education outreach hub that supports farmers, community organizations, school groups, and restaurateurs interested in learning more about the practice, its implementation and its impact on local economies and food quality.

After purchasing the property in 2005, Betsy and Jesse Fink redeveloped it with the help of master farmer Annie Farrell.

Over the years, Betsy said, the farm has grown each year and today has barns, paddocks, fenced pastures, greenhouses, orchards, beehives, vegetable gardens, multiple trails, a dressage ring, an equestrian course, and a four-bedroom stone-and-shingle home.

Millstone Farm has raised and sold various animals, crops and other items, including turkeys, pigs, lambs, chickens and eggs, microgreens, honey, and maple syrup.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Free CPR training for students Next Post Girls basketball: WHS routs Trinity for third win in four days
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress