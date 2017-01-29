Millstone on February agenda

A proposal to allow a riding stable at 180 Millstone Road, formerly the well-known Millstone Farm, is up for a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission in February.

The meeting at which Millstone Property Holdings LLC will be discussed is set for 7:15 p.m., Feb. 13, at the town hall annex.

Millstone will also have a hearing that evening for a proposal to allow an accessory dwelling unit.

One of Wilton’s last working farms, Millstone Farm went on the market last Sept. 19 for $5.9 million.

Dedicated to sustainable agriculture, the 71.05-acre farm has served as an education outreach hub that supports farmers, community organizations, school groups, and restaurateurs interested in learning more about the practice, its implementation and its impact on local economies and food quality.

After purchasing the property in 2005, Betsy and Jesse Fink redeveloped it with the help of master farmer Annie Farrell.

Over the years, Betsy said, the farm has grown each year and today has barns, paddocks, fenced pastures, greenhouses, orchards, beehives, vegetable gardens, multiple trails, a dressage ring, an equestrian course, and a four-bedroom stone-and-shingle home.

Millstone Farm has raised and sold various animals, crops and other items, including turkeys, pigs, lambs, chickens and eggs, microgreens, honey, and maple syrup.