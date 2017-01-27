A year of regular meetings

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on January 27, 2017 in Lead News, Town Meetings · 1 Comments

Because it had not listed all its meetings for 2016 by Jan. 31 of that year, every meeting the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee had last year was considered a “special” meeting as opposed to a “regular” meeting. Having a meeting classified as special presents some limitations, specifically members may not change the agenda or talk about anything not on the agenda.

There is a reason for that. Citizens have a right — granted by the Freedom of Information Act — to look at a meeting agenda and reasonably assume those are the items that will be covered. If a committee goes off topic and begins to discuss something not on the agenda, citizens do not have the opportunity to hear what is being discussed or present their views during the public comment period.

This year will be different. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the committee voted to designate the second Thursday of each month as its meeting date. They are all posted on the committee’s website, millerdriscollbp.com. The next meeting is Feb. 9, 5 p.m., in the Wilton High School Library mezzanine.

 

  • Resi Dent

    Excellent. We’ll presume now that 2016’s public comments not being two-way, i.e. with a BOE answer to the citizen speaker, was a limitation caused by that ‘special meeting status.’ The BOE members need to answer questions and observations stated verbally by attending townspeople in the public comment period. Lacking such answers in 2016 rendered three minute public comments to be no different than what little is publicly expressed by a citizen writing a letter to the BOE; there’s no real time reply ever and often no reply at all.
    2017 will require BOE to address a citizen speaker. That should be normal, but for now we’ll call it great news.

