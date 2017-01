More than $1,000 in gifts to town departments and organizations was recognized at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

The largest gift was an $800 donation to the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) from 911 Consulting LLC.

Additional gifts were $200 to the Fire Department Gift Fund from Sandra Mintz, $67.65 from Synchrony Financial to Wilton Youth Services, and $250 from several individuals to the fund to clean up Horseshoe Pond.