Hospital offers advanced stroke treatment

Norwalk Hospital neurosurgeon Dr. Joshua Marcus and the hospital’s endovascular stroke team have successfully performed the first endovascular stroke procedure, an intra-arterial mechanical thrombectomy treatment for ischemic stroke. In this procedure, a microcatheter is used to access and aspirate a blood clot.

No other facility in the area offers this cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment in the emergency management of patients with acute strokes, a press release from the hospital said.

The procedure expands the window of stroke treatment from zero to four hours to six to eight hours. The procedure is also available at Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Marcus is the only physician in Fairfield County and one of only a few in the state with advanced training and dual expertise in both the open surgical and minimally invasive treatment of cerebrovascular conditions including cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, carotid artery disease as well as hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, the hospital said.

“When someone is having a stroke, it’s critical for the patient to receive treatment quickly to save their life and reduce the risk of disability,” said Marcus.

Registered nurse Anne Bartolone, director of the hospital’s cardiology clinical operations, agreed. “As with heart attacks where time is muscle, for strokes, time is brain,” she said.

For information, call Norwalk Hospital at 203-852-2289 or Danbury Hospital at 203-739-6973.