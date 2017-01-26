Wilton Bulletin

EMT class starts Jan. 30

A Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course (EMT) begins at Danbury Hospital on  Monday, Jan. 30. The three-month course, which runs through May 10, meets every Monday and Wednesday evening from 6 to 10, and occasional Saturdays, from 8 to 4.  

Upon completion, course participants will be qualified to take the National Registry exams to receive a Connecticut and National EMT-B certification.

The fee of $895 includes both course and workbook materials. Payment must be submitted in full before the start of the program. All students will be subject to a criminal background check before classes begin.

For information and to register, visit danburyhospital.org and click on event listings.

