Woodcock vacation programs

Although the temperatures are still chilly, registration for summer camp at Woodcock Nature Center begins online on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
There are several groups:
- Nestlings — three- and early four-year-olds;
- Fledglings — Pre-K and kindergarten;
- Scouts — First and second grade;
- Rangers — Third and fourth grade;
- Explorers — Fifth and sixth grade;
- Pathfinders — Seventh and eighth grade.
Visit woodcocknaturecenter.org/summercamp.
The nature center also offers a winter break enrichment program on Friday, Feb. 17, Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21. There are half-day programs for three- and four-year-olds and full days for children 5 to 7 years old.
Sign up at woodcocknaturecenter.org/winter-break-enrichment.