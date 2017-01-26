Woodcock vacation programs

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on January 26, 2017

Although the temperatures are still chilly, registration for summer camp at Woodcock Nature Center begins online on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

There are several groups:

  • Nestlings — three- and early four-year-olds;
  • Fledglings — Pre-K and kindergarten;
  • Scouts — First and second grade;
  • Rangers — Third and fourth grade;
  • Explorers — Fifth and sixth grade;
  • Pathfinders — Seventh and eighth grade.

Visit woodcocknaturecenter.org/summercamp.

The nature center also offers a winter break enrichment program on Friday, Feb. 17, Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21. There are half-day programs for three- and four-year-olds and full days for children 5 to 7 years old.

Sign up at woodcocknaturecenter.org/winter-break-enrichment.

