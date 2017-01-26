Woodcock vacation programs

Although the temperatures are still chilly, registration for summer camp at Woodcock Nature Center begins online on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

There are several groups:

Nestlings — three- and early four-year-olds;

Fledglings — Pre-K and kindergarten;

Scouts — First and second grade;

Rangers — Third and fourth grade;

Explorers — Fifth and sixth grade;

Pathfinders — Seventh and eighth grade.

Visit woodcocknaturecenter.org/summercamp.

The nature center also offers a winter break enrichment program on Friday, Feb. 17, Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21. There are half-day programs for three- and four-year-olds and full days for children 5 to 7 years old.

Sign up at woodcocknaturecenter.org/winter-break-enrichment.