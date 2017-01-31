Fairfield County’s Giving Day slated for March 9

Powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Giving Day on March 9 is a day of philanthropy in Fairfield County that benefits a host of area nonprofits. The deadline for nonprofits to register is Feb. 1. Registration information may be found at FCGives.org.

To date, nearly 300 nonprofits from throughout Fairfield County have registered. All nonprofit organizations throughout the region are invited to join in this opportunity to secure donations and increase awareness for their mission.

The foundation initiated Giving Day in 2014 to encourage local philanthropy, and since then, more than 35,000 donations totaling more than $3 million dollars has been raised for more than 600 nonprofits.

Training

Organizations receive training and skills development to maximize their efforts and effectively reach new supporters on Giving Day. They are provided with a resource center complete with a toolkit, instruction videos, free online resources and a Giving Day training series.

The foundation, along with its sponsoring partners, is offering $100,000 in prizes for nonprofits to win throughout the day on March 9.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is partnering with lead sponsor Bank of America for the fourth year in a row.

Information: fcgives.org.