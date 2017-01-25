Real Estate Sales: Jan. 13-19, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, 2017.

193 Sturges Ridge Road: Andrew N. Wiltshire and Vivienne R. Wiltshire, to Cartus Financial Corp., $1,462.500.

25 Ryders Lane: James M. Bardwell and Rebecca A. Young Bardwell, to Karen Edgecomb, $879,000.

38 Kent Hills Lane: Ann Myles, to Michael J. Catallo and Christine P. Catallo, $650,000.

17 Hanford Lane: Ruth A. Blackwood, to Steven Hubina and Jennifer A. Hubina, $652,000.

375 Belden Hill Road: Annette M. Sciarretta, to Samuel C. Brindley and Rebecca N. Brindley, $1,476,500.

763 Danbury Road: 759 Danbury LLC, to William Marceau and Sarah Marceau, $450,000.