Police Log: DUI, arrests of shoplifter and salesman, marijuana possession and more

Failure to appear

A 55-year-old Ansonia man was charged with second-degree failure to appear, on original charges of driving under the influence and related motor vehicle charges, Jan. 18 at 7:56 a.m. on a warrant at police headquarters.

Police said Jerrold Skakacz, of 215 Pershing Drive, Ansonia, turned himself in and was arraigned the same day, while being held on $50,000 bond.

Possession of marijuana

A 28-year-old Norwalk man was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana Jan. 18 at 12:52 a.m. on Danbury Road near Cannon Road.

Police said Jamal Hill, of 12 Baxter Drive, Norwalk, posted $1,000 bond and will appear in court Jan. 27.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted for a defective tail lamp. Police found him in possession of 4.25 ounces of marijuana, a scale, and cash. He also had a suspended driver’s license, was driving without insurance, and was supposed to be supervised.

CVS shoplifter arrested

A Pennsylvania woman who was involved in a larceny of $2,606.11 worth of merchandise from CVS Pharmacy on Old Ridgefield Road was charged Jan. 19 with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Hannah Kopicki, 37, of 14 Maple Avenue, Carbondale, Pa., was held on $25,000 bond and appeared in court Jan. 19.

The arrest was the result of a warrant. She was being held at the Bucks County correctional center in Doylestown, Pa., and was brought to Wilton by Wilton detectives.

The shoplifting incident occurred last July. Police said she was caught on a closed-circuit television camera and investigated. It is believed she was tied to other CVS larcenies in the tri-state area.

Police said she took large quantities of Crest White Strips, Nexium pills and Prilosec. Police said it is common for drugstore thieves to sell these items to urban bodegas, but police had no information on what became of the Wilton items. They were never recovered.

Arrest of a salesman

A would-be salesman was charged Jan. 19 at 2:21 p.m. with soliciting without a permit on Powder Horn Hill Road.

Police said Shawn Patrick Gatling, of Staten Island, N.Y., was released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 20.

Police said they received a complaint of a door-to-door salesman in the area. Gatling said he was trying to sell magazines; however, he had no permit. It was found he had been arrested in Wilton for the same offense in 2012.

DUI

A 36-year-old Washington, Conn., resident was charged with driving under the influence and driving without insurance Jan. 21 at 3:23 a.m. on Ridgefield Road.

Alex Morocho-Encalada, of 6 Judea Cemetery Drive, Washington, was released on $250 bond with a court date of Jan. 31.

Police said his vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane of Ridgefield Road, north of Belden Hill Road, and he was found asleep at the wheel with the engine running.

His blood alcohol level was 0.2217, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Failure to appear

A 30-year-old Danbury man was charged with second-degree failure to appear Jan. 22 at 8:20 a.m. on a warrant at Wilton police headquarters.

Police said John Lewis, of 16 Tammany Ridge, Danbury, posted $3,000 bond and will appear in court Feb. 1.

Redding police advised Wilton police on Jan. 22 they were holding him on an active PRAWN warrant for Wilton. Through an investigation, it was believed Lewis was also held on an active PRAWN warrant for Newtown. Both PRAWN warrants were served.

The Wilton Police Department responded to a domestic case involving a restraining order during the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.