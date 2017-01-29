Free CPR training for students

Students in fifth through 12th grade are invited to learn hands-only CPR and AED training on Tuesday, Feb. 7, beginning at 6 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Center, 229 Danbury Road.

The free program is offered by the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance and Our Lady of Fatima.

Hands-only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an “out-of-hospital” setting such as at home, at work or in a park.

According to the ambulance corps, most people who experience out-of-hospital-cardiac arrest die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. Studies have shown that children as young as 9 can learn and retain CPR skills, and thus help in an emergency situation. If they have the ability to listen and follow directions, they are a good candidate for this class.

Registration is required in advance to ensure each student is given adequate time with an instructor. Register online at http://bit.ly/2jWbgwA. When registering, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the ambulance corps, which is a volunteer organization that relies heavily on donations from the community.

Questions may be directed to Brian McDermott, WVAC Community Relations and Special Events coordinator at Events@wiltonambulance.org or 203-517-7247 or Mara Fleming, coordinator of Youth Ministry at OLF at fatimayouthk8@gmail.com.