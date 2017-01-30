Wilton Bulletin

Grieving the loss of a pet

By Wilton Bulletin on January 30, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer a bereavement support group to help adults cope with loss following the death of a beloved pet.

The pet loss bereavement support group will be held on three consecutive Thursdays, from 1 until 2:30 beginning Feb. 2 and running through Feb. 16. The group will meet at the nursing agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at iPark, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.   

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call  203-762-8958, ext. 255.

