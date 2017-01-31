Letter: Holiday Greens Sale a big success at Ambler Farm

To the Editors:

On the weekends of Dec. 3rd and 4th, and Dec. 10th and 11th, Ambler Farm decked the halls with a forest of green with approximately 400 fraser and balsam trees, 200 wreaths and an abundance of pine roping for the Annual Holiday Greens Sale. Families enjoyed hot cocoa, cider and treats, and catching up with Santa Claus, while spending time with friends and leaving with freshly cut trees.

On behalf of Ambler Farm, thank you to everyone for supporting this annual tradition, and our largest annual fund-raiser, which benefits the farm’s ongoing programs and the restoration of the historic Raymond-Ambler Farmhouse. We’d also like to express our sincere appreciation to the more than 100 amazing volunteers, including Wilton Key Club members and apprentices from Ambler Farm, for your efforts in making this event seamless and tremendously successful — as we sold all tree and wreath inventory! And due to those who made generous charitable donations, we were able to purchase 22 trees for donation to Wilton Social Services families.

And a special thanks to the event co-chairs, Debbie Corrigan and Emily Humiston, whose dedication and leadership led to another great success!

We hope everyone enjoyed the holidays, and that we see you at the farm soon!

All the best in 2017!

Robin Clune

Friends of Ambler Farm

Executive Director

Wilton, January 18