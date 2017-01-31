Parking spaces and doggie drop-offs

ASML, a lithographic systems manufacturing company that is said to be Wilton’s largest employer, with 600 workers, wants to build 37 parking spaces in front of an office and commercial condominium at 59 Danbury Road.

Getting them may be tricky, though. Staff for the Planning and Zoning Commission reported during a meeting Jan. 23 that parking does not comport with zoning regulations for that area, and the company will have to pursue a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

At least one neighbor attended the public hearing on the proposal, held at the town hall annex. He was not happy with the idea of parking spaces on the front of the property.

“I oppose this. Parking in the front is not permitted,” said Lee Wilson, who said he owns nearby Wilson Properties, to the south.

ASML has a main facility at 77 Danbury Road, but apparently wants office space in the condo complex at 59 Danbury Road for some type of back office work. The plan shows cubicles in an office setting, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

There are a Westy’s storage facility and a day care center on the property as well.

ASML is a Dutch company that is the world’s largest supplier of photolithography systems used for the semiconductor industry. The company manufactures machines for the production of integrated circuits, including computer processor units, DRAM memory and flash memory.

“They are the largest employer in town,” Nerney said.

The hearing was continued to the next meeting, which is Feb. 13. In the meantime, the company will have to approach the Zoning Board of Appeals.

In other public hearing action Jan. 23, the Planning and Zoning Commission heard from a neighbor of a dog kennel whose owner wants to add an early morning drop-off facility.

“I don’t want more dogs there,” said neighbor Chris Wood, regarding the Passage East Kennel at 503 Danbury Road. “I’m worried about dogs getting out and getting into my yard,” he said.

The owner, Staffordshire Properties LLC, wants to amend the site development plan at another property it owns, at 499 Danbury Road, for adaptive use to allow a second apartment in the principal building and use the accessory building, what used to be a garage, for drop-off and pickup of dogs that board at the Passage East Kennel.

The Planning and Zoning Commission continued the hearing until a future meeting to get more comprehensive information.