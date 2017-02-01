Darwin Day celebrates the scientist

The Wilton Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) is among the sponsors of the ninth annual Darwin Day Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6, dinner at 7, and a science quiz with prizes. Guest speaker Walter Jetz Ph.D., of Yale University will expound on Chasing Birds with Satellites — Taking the Pulse of the Planet.

Jetz is associate professor in Yale’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and director of the new Yale Center for Biodiversity and Global Change. He will showcase work in collaboration with NASA and global biodiversity monitoring efforts including citizen science records, animal tracking data, and camera traps.

Darwin Day is an international celebration of science and humanity held around Charles Darwin’s Feb. 12 birthday. Reservations are $63, $68 if received after Feb. 4. For invitation and reservation form, visit darwindayct.org.