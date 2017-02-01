Press club contest

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on February 1, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Press Club is accepting entries for its Communications Contest, which rewards excellence in communications in a wide range of categories. Entries in 64 categories will be judged by out-of-state professionals with corresponding expertise.

Categories include:

  • Online and print news articles and columns;
  • Social media campaigns;
  • Nonfiction, fiction, poetry, young adult and children’s books;
  • Specialty articles in the arts, food, business, education, travel and more;
  • Page design, editing, photography and graphics;
  • Radio and TV;
  • Podcasts and blogs;
  • Advertising and public relations.

Visit http://bit.ly/2jUWnxg to download instructions on how to enter. Questions may be directed to contest director Lynn Prowitt at lynnprowitt@gmail.com.

For more information, email ctpressclub@gmail.com

