Press club contest

The Connecticut Press Club is accepting entries for its Communications Contest, which rewards excellence in communications in a wide range of categories. Entries in 64 categories will be judged by out-of-state professionals with corresponding expertise.
Categories include:
- Online and print news articles and columns;
- Social media campaigns;
- Nonfiction, fiction, poetry, young adult and children’s books;
- Specialty articles in the arts, food, business, education, travel and more;
- Page design, editing, photography and graphics;
- Radio and TV;
- Podcasts and blogs;
- Advertising and public relations.
Visit http://bit.ly/2jUWnxg to download instructions on how to enter. Questions may be directed to contest director Lynn Prowitt at lynnprowitt@gmail.com.
For more information, email ctpressclub@gmail.com