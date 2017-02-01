Kiwanians present music for Valentine’s Day

The Wilton Kiwanis Club will celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early next month with a lunch program on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at WEPCO on New Canaan Road. The club will be joined by members of Wilton’s Encore Club to hear former Wilton Kiwanis president and renowned “Music Man” Al Galletly and baritone Tracy Patrick Smith in a program of Melodies for Your Heart.

Pianist Galletly is director of music for Wilton Presbyterian Church and the Wilton Children’s Theater. He is working on The Music Man, to be performed by the children’s theater at Middlebrook School on March 14, 15 and 16. A co-founder of the Wilton Singers, he has accompanied a number of benefits for the Wilton Playshop over the past 12 years.

Smith is a 1979 Wilton High School graduate who made his theatrical debut at age 8 with the Wilton Playshop. He has sung with a national tour of Brigadoon, at the Darien Dinner Theater, and the Goodspeed Opera House. Over the last 30 years he has worked with Galletly in a variety of musical venues, one of which was a solo cabaret performance at Le Cirque Restaurant in New York City.

Guests are welcome at the catered luncheon, but reservations are required. Call Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.