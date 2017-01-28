Middlebrook will host interactive Shakespearian workshop

Waterbury-based professional theater company Shakesperience Productions will perform three days’ worth of interactive workshops at Middlebrook School beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Shakesperience’s signature series of in-class Shakespeare workshops are designed with several versions for various age and experience levels.

During the 45-minute workshops, two actors demonstrate a honed teaching style to make the text accessible to all students and lead classes through Shakespeare’s language and times, literary devices, and universally themed scenes featuring student performers.

Information: shakesperience.org.